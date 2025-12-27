ABERYSTWYTH Town FC are mourning the passing of one its off-the-field stalwarts, Steve Moore, who passed away last week.
Steve, originally from Nottinghamshire, moved to Ceredigion at the age of 13 and started an allegiance with the Black and Greens which lasted a lifetime.
A most amusing and witty man, Steve was a very popular character, who made close friends both within the club and throughout Welsh football. He was a constant presence in the club dhop for decades, also served as programme editor for a considerable time, and at one time even set up a Supporters Club which ran for a few seasons.
Outside football Steve served as Payroll Manager at Ceredigion Council, and it was here he met his beloved life partner Christine, who also become part of the Black and Green family, helping to run the Club shop.
The club extends its sincere sympathies to Christine and Steve's family and friends at this difficult time.
The funeral will be held at Aberystwyth Crematorium at 12 noon on Monday 12th January with a wake and refreshments to follow in the John Charles Lounge, and anyone who knew Steve is invited to attend.
Family flowers only but donations if wished to the Alzheimer's Society.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.