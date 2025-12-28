Pontypridd United 0 Aberystwyth Town 1
JD Cymru South
ABER Town gained a crucial three points and a first-ever win at a chilly USW Sports Park, beating Pontypridd United with Rackeem Reid’s 89th-minute goal proving decisive on Boxing Day.
The game looked destined for a goalless draw for long periods, and Town’s task got even harder after Kane Auld saw red for an off-the-ball challenge with 21 minutes to go, but the visitors did brilliantly to pull a result out of the bag on another tough Cymru South away day.
The hosts started strongest and Tom Gameson hit the crossbar early on, Harvey Selway had an attempt deflected over, Liam Angel headed over, Jack Jones was denied and Jamie Veale fired wide.
However, the visitors did eventually find their form. Dylan Downs’ corner saw both Zach McKenzie and Josh Ferreira have attempts cleared off the line, then McKenzie fired over before sending in a cross-cum-shot which called a save out of Ponty netminder Cameron Clarke.
Zac Hartley then set up Johnny Evans, but his shot was off target, and Aber had to survive some late pressure, with Taylor Marsh and Jones denied by blocks before the half ended goalless.
Aber then won a free kick on the edge of the area, but Downs had a shot blocked before Hartley poked wide.
Some solid defending from Aber followed and Tomos Evans pulled off a goal-saving stop at his near post to keep the scores level seconds before Auld saw red.
Evans was down at his near post again soon afterwards to deny Gameson, then super Sam Paddock tracked back to block sub Eli Phipps, and Evans was on the spot again.
Finally, Johnny Evans danced to create some space down the left-hand side of the box before deftly chipping in a seven-yard wedge for Reid to nod into the far corner, bringing late and unexpected delight to Aber’s loyal group of supporters.
A late Ponty corner was cleared, young Tomos Evans fielded excellently, and once Dafis had won a free kick up in the far corner five minutes into injury time, the job was done as the referee’s whistle confirmed an ugly, lovely win in Upper Boat.
This result means that a positive outcome at home to Carmarthen on New Year’s Day would put the Black and Greens right back in the promotion picture. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.
