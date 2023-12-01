Aberystwyth Town Women welcomed local MP Ben Lake to their training session at Park Avenue this week - ahead of their Her Game Too matchday of action later this month.
ATWFC signed up as a partner to the Her Game Too initiative earlier this season, a nationwide project to promote women’s football and women in football more broadly.
And their final home match of the year – against Cardiff City on Sunday, 17 December, kicking off at 2pm – will be a celebration of this, with guests including children from local schools, Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, and the team’s individual sponsors.
Ben Lake, however, is unable to attend – so popped into training to meet the players and have a chat with first-teamers Ffiona Evans and Rebecca Mathias, who are the squad’s Her Game Too advocates.
“We were really pleased that Ben came down to see us and to have a chat about the work that we’re doing,” said Evans. “We’re very grateful for his support and hope the whole community will turn out to cheer us on when we face Cardiff City on the 17th.”