The body of a Gwynedd man found dad at sea during a charity row across the Atlantic can be repatriated after money is raised to bring him home.
Michael Holt from Porthmadog was attempting to raise money for charity by rowing 3,000 miles solo from Spain to Barbados when he fell ill.
He said he was going to make his way to Cape Verde but when communication from Mike stopped a search and rescue mission was launched.
His brother David said: “The Cape Verde Joint Rescue Coordination Centre asked fishing vessel 'Noruego' to head to Michael's last known position, along with bulk carrier 'Omicron Atlas'. The bulk carrier found Mike's boat but was too large to get anyone down to him.
“They attempted four times to get a line to the vessel but with nobody on deck they were unable to do anything further.
“The fishing vessel then arrived on Sunday afternoon, they were able to board the vessel, and confirmed that Michael was in his cabin, but deceased. They towed the vessel with Mike aboard to Mindelo in Cape Verde.
“Mike's support team at Rannoch Adventure sent a representative to the island to await his arrival and to work on the process of repatriating him. It was at this stage we were advised that cremation is not possible on the islands and that Mike must be buried in Cape Verde within 24 hours.
“Understandably this caused a lot of upset. Thankfully though, with support from the consulate, and due to the condition of Mike, we were able to have him sent home after all.
“All things being well, Mike will be on his way back to the UK on Friday, landing in Manchester on Saturday.
“Throughout the process, we could see the costs mounting and the financial impact was becoming a very real burden to us.
“A crowdfunding page was set up to perhaps try and help ease some of that pressure, but what it has achieved is far above anything I could have imagined.
“The full costs of the repatriation effort are still unclear, but we would like to support the people that were instrumental in getting Mike home, including the fishermen of Noruego.
“If all of the costs are covered, we know that Mike would want any further money raised to be shared amongst his charities.
“It has been an unimaginably difficult 10 days, but I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you have done to support. Mike will be home soon.”
The GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/eufw6h-please-help-to-bring-michael-home has attracted donations of over £22,000 so far.