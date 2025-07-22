A Corris mountain bike touring company is changing hand(lebars) this summer after almost a decade of guiding rides.
Founder Dave Evans has handed over the wheels to local mountain biking expert Rikki Barratt, as Dave sets his sights on Scotland for a new challenge.
Dave founded the company to offer accessible ways for visitors to explore the spectacular Dyfi Forest, with guided rides complete with cabin holidays.
Becoming a “cornerstone” of the mid-Wales mountain biking scene, Bike Corris has built a reputation for community-focused experiences rooted in respect for the trails, land and people who ride them, as well as its work on youth development, says Dave.
He said: “I'm incredibly proud of what Bike Corris has become.
“It’s always been about more than just riding bikes—it has delivered my vision of riding creating connection: to place, people and culture.
“I’m genuinely excited to see Rikki take it forward.
“He shares those same values, and I know he’ll grow it in a way that stays true to the values we share.”
Rikki takes the wheel as a skilled mountain bike coach with a background in outdoor education who aims to create new opportunities for riders of all ages and abilities: “The legacy Dave has built needs to continue in the Dyfi Valley, developing riders for life, building with the local riding community and sharing the best riding in Wales."
Commenting on the move, Machynlleth Mayor Jeremy Paige described Bike Corris as playing “a significant and growing role in the economic, social and cultural life of the area”, adding: “When I walk around Machynlleth, I see this impact with riders in our cafes and hotels, and most importantly - local kids having fun on their bikes.
“I wish Rikki all the best for the future, and I am excited to see his next steps.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.