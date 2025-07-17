Ceredigion's Dà Mhìle Distillery has won the award for "Best of Organic Spirits" at the Best of Organic Market (BOOM) Awards 2025 - the UK's only organic awards.
The distillery's Organic Single Malt Welsh Whisky beat the other finalists, Nc'Nean's Organic Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Soapbox Spirits's Pothecary "Original" Organic British Blended Gin to be crowned the winner in the finalist ceremony on 10 July at The Paintworks, Bristol.
The awards, run by leading organic certifier Soil Association Certification in partnership with headline sponsor Ocado, honour the brands, organisations and people behind the UK’s organic industry.
To win, Dà Mhìle's whisky was one of 400 products that were blind taste tested by an all-star panel of judges which included 2024 BBC Masterchef winner Brin Pirathapan and Chef and Broadcaster Romy Gill.
Welsh whisky has only been given Protective Geographical Indication (PGI) Status since 2023, to guarantee and promote its authenticity, a protection previously awarded to Scotch and Irish whiskies. To be labelled "Welsh" the product must use 100% Welsh barley, 100% Welsh water and be produced in Wales during all stages, from mashing, fermentation and distilling to maturation and bottling.
There are now seven distilleries producing whisky in Wales but while there is another distillery in the region producing an organic single malt, Dà Mhìle is the only one with an entirely organic certified production.
"Being recognised as the UK's best organic spirit is a brilliant achievement not just for putting Dà Mhìle on the map, but for Welsh Whisky as a whole," says John-James Savage-Onstwedder, Owner and Director of Dà Mhìle Distillery.
"My father, John Savage-Ontswedder commissioned the first certified organic whisky in the world back in 1992 so his hard work needs to also be recognised for this achievement. There was no such product on the market at the time- "Dà Mhìle" is actually Scots Gaelic for "two thousand", reflecting how the original product was commissioned to celebrate and toast the new Millenium.
"Fast forward to today and we are one of only two Welsh whisky distilleries who have produced an organic certified, single malt product. We have been fermenting, distilling and maturing the product here in Wales since 2012 and we're excited that the judges could taste our high quality ingredients."
"This product is a great example of British whisky making," says Andy Clarke, one of the judges who tasted the drink. "Its insanely good. From the smell you get notes of panettone, candied fruit, almost like you're mixing a Christmas cake with orange zest and nuts. Its warming, its lush!"
"There was so much going on in this Welsh whisky," says Jenny Chandler, another of the judges. "Its wonderfully smooth."
Soil Association Certification Commercial & Marketing Director, Georgia Phillips says: “We are delighted to reveal that Dà Mhìle is one of the winners of the 2025 BOOM Awards. The judging process was rigorous, and the finalists and winners deserve glowing recognition for being selected as the best that the UK organic market has to offer.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.