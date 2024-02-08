A Criccieth man has banned from the road for three years by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drink driving charge.
Richard Jones, of 27 Ty’n Rhos, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 22 January.
The court heard that the 59-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Volkswagen Caddy on High Street in Criccieth on 28 December last year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Jones had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 36 months and handed him a £120 fine.
He must also pay costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.