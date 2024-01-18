Ceredigion-based hospice at home charity, HAHAV, has appointed Rhian Dafydd as its new Chief Officer.
Born and bred in Aberystwyth and now living in Aberaeron, Rhian brings a wealth of experience to the role, and will look to channel those experiences into driving the charity forward as it embarks on delivering ambitious plans.
Joining from her role at University of Wales Trinity St David’s, Rhian has previously worked at Theatr Felinfach and has also established and managed a chain of retail stores.
On taking up up her role at the beginning of January, Rhian’s vast experience will be crucial in taking the charity forward,
“I am thrilled to be leading HAHAV as it enters the next exciting phase in its existence.”
“Having been impressed by the work of HAHAV over the years I am delighted now to have the opportunity to play a part in its growth and expansion. The development at Plas Antaron in Aberystwyth is hugely exciting and will provide a strong base for the future.
“The development and growth of the network of volunteers across Ceredigion, not only around Aberystwyth, to support the crucial and ever-expanding work will be one of the main targets we have set along with raising the profile of the charity through social media and increased publicity.
“Therefore, I am keen to visit any groups such as Merched Y Wawr, the WI, the Young Farmers Clubs and the like to highlight what the charity offers and what opportunities there are to volunteer in assisting us to deliver these services.
“I hope that my previous retail experience will also help in the continued growth in our shop and warehouse as the money raised from these outlets, thanks to our committed volunteers, is essential to fund our ongoing services.
Dr Alan Axford, HAHAV’s Chair of Trustees and one of the charity’s founding volunteers added: “We are delighted that Rhian is joining us to lead us through a key period. Since our inception in 2015 we have been very ambitious in what we want to achieve and have constantly strived to meet those ambitious aims.
“The securing of Plas Antaron as a permanent base offering various activities for the Ceredigion population is one element but we also want to expand our volunteer network across Ceredigion. Rhian offers us not only vast experience in different fields, but also a wide knowledge and awareness of the Ceredigion area, invaluable if we are to deliver effectively across the county.
“The board and myself are looking forward to working with Rhian and supporting her in delivering her initiatives.”
If you would like to volunteer with HAHAV please get in touch and for further information about HAHAV, and the charity’s services please visit hahav.org.uk, call 01970 611550, or email: [email protected].