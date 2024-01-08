North Wales Police had the 24th fastest 999 response rate in November 2023 with 6,912 calls out of 8,015 answered in under 10 seconds (86.20%).
Dyfed-Powys Police came 30th out of 45 police forces with 4,111 calls out of 4,897 answered in under 10 seconds (83.90%). Greater Manchester Police had the quickest 999 response rate in November, with 41,786 out of 44,491 calls answered under 10 seconds (93.90%) .
Greater Manchester Police team responds to two million calls each year, which includes over 1700 calls to 999 every day.
The second quickest police force was Gwent Police, answering 6,504 out of a total 6,961 calls under 10 seconds (93.40%)
Gwent Police is responsible for policing the local authority areas of Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
The overall crime rate in Gwent in 2022 was 83 crimes per 1,000 people, and the most common crimes were violence and sexual offences.
The third fasted police force was West Midlands Police, with a 92,40% response rate. Out of the 62,207 calls received this November, 57,506 were answered.
Fourth fastest was West Yorkshire Police, answering 35,057 out of 38,027 calls, they have a 92.20% call response rate.
West Yorkshire Police showed there were six times more burglaries on December 25, 2022, compared to an average day, according to reports.
Ranking in the top five was Lincolnshire Police. Out of 8,576 999 calls, 7,878 were answered.
The slowest police force for answering 999 calls was Dorset Police. Out of a total 9,880 calls, 75.10% of them were answered in less than 10 seconds.
A spokesperson for people search engine Radaris, which carried out the research, said: “Police revealed that crime had increased by 11% in the year ending December 2022 compared with the year ending December 2021.
“This year-on-year increase highlights a strong correlation between the rise in crime rates and its association with Christmas.
“Police response rates are important for several reasons, such as preventing the situation escalating, reducing the risk of harm to an individual or property, or improving chances of preserving valuable evidence.”