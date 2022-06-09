10 year ago today: The great flood of Aberystwyth

TEN years ago today, much of mid Wales was under water after five inches of rain fell in just 24 hours.

The flood waters led to some villages being completely cut off with some people having to be airlifted to safety.

More than 150 firefighters and support staff were called to the mid Wales region with an estimated 25 million litres of water having to be pumped away as emergency services tackled the floods.

Here are some of our images from that dramatic weekend.