10 year ago today: The great flood of Aberystwyth
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Thursday 9th June 2022 9:18 am
Share
+ 15
(View All)
Flood water in Penrhyncoch
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
TEN years ago today, much of mid Wales was under water after five inches of rain fell in just 24 hours.
The flood waters led to some villages being completely cut off with some people having to be airlifted to safety.
More than 150 firefighters and support staff were called to the mid Wales region with an estimated 25 million litres of water having to be pumped away as emergency services tackled the floods.
Here are some of our images from that dramatic weekend.
What are your memories?
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |