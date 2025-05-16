An Aberystwyth man has been handed extra unpaid work after admitting breaching a community order.
Janos Stepniewski, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 May.
The 48-year-old was originally due to appear on 1 May but failed to show with a warrant issued for his arrest.
At the hearing on 15 May, Stepniewski admitted a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on 27 February by failing to attend planned office appointments on 09 and 17 April and by failing to attend unpaid work on 16 April.
Magistrates handed Stepniewski an additional 30 hours of unpaid work.
The original order will continue.
Stepniewski must also pay £60 costs.