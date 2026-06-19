Reflecting on the landscape 10 years on from the vote, Professor Michael Woods, Director of the Rural Wales Local Policy Innovation Partnership at Aberystwyth University, said: “Before Brexit, west Wales qualified for the highest level of economic development support from the European Union. This brought in over £1.6 billion in funding between 2014 and 2020 and helped to fund Cardigan Castle and Nant Gwrtheyrn Heritage Centre. That funding has been replaced by the Mid Wales Growth Deal, the Shared Prosperity Fund and the Levelling Up Fund, which has given money to the Old College Project in Aberystwyth for example, but there is more complexity, less stability and less money overall.