As the National Eisteddfod approaches, there will be three chances to see John Parr’s acclaimed ‘Pack of Five’ film based on the poignant story of the famous Gwynedd bard, Hedd Wyn.
On Thursday, 30 July, at 7pm the film will be screened at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth where it will eventually form part of the library’s treasured archive of Hedd Wyn items.
“I’m thrilled that ‘A Pack of Five’ will be shown in Wales’ prestigious National Library,” said John Parr, the film’s writer and director.
“It’s a really fitting venue given the collection it holds on Hedd Wyn and its new peace focussed gallery.”
Come to the National Eisteddfod in Llantwd, Pembrokeshire on Sunday, 2 August to see the 20-minute film in the cinema on the Maes.
It is being shown at 1pm and John Parr and members of the cast will be there for a question-and-answer session following the film.
The third chance to see the film, which is not yet on national release, will be at Fishguard Library on the evening of Tuesday, 4 August. The library in Fishguard is located in the historic heart of the lovely town.
All the events will be accompanied by readings of Hedd Wyn’s poetry and Q&A sessions with the writer and director, John Parr and cast members.
The film has already been shown to great acclaim in Hedd Wyn’s home, The Ysgwrn, in Tegryn where it was filmed, in Wrexham Library during last year’s Eisteddfod and in London at the notable Victory Services Club. Plans are being prepared for it being screened in Parliament during Remembrance Week 2026.
The film is written and directed by BAFTA Cymru Qualifying Director John Parr.
It also features contributions from winning bards, Alan Llwyd and Ceri Wyn Jones, the Treorchy Male Voice Choir and the Harry Secombe Youth Musical Theatre Company.
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