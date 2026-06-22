Ceredigion Youth Service has launched a brand-new website designed with and for young people, making it easier than ever to find support, opportunities and information across the county.
The new platform, aimed at young people aged 11 to 25, has been co-designed through youth club sessions, workshops and discussions with the Ceredigion Youth Council.
The website includes a “Find Your Youth Club” section with details of local sessions across Ceredigion; a Meet the Team page to help young people connect with youth workers; a News & Events hub highlighting opportunities, activities and programmes; an information on support services, wellbeing, and ways to get involved in youth voice and decision-making; and easy access to projects, outreach work and digital youth provision.
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