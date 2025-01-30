Collisions are at their lowest level since records began, and 100 fewer people have been killed or seriously injured on Welsh roads since the introduction of a default 20mph speed limit compared to the previous year, fresh figures show.
Despite widespread condemnation of the plan to reduce speed limits on thousands of Wales’ roads last year, the latest police recorded collision stats, covering July to September 2024, show collisions on Welsh roads at their lowest level for that quarter since records began, including during the pandemic.
The figures provide the first year of statistics since the default 20mph speed limit was introduced, a move that was greeted with hostility by drivers with newly installed 20mph signs across mid Wales being vandalised when the speed limits were introduced.
20mph limits grew from covering two per cent of Welsh roads to 37 per cent virtually overnight on 17 September 2023.
More than 460,000 people signed a petition against the introduction of the default 20mph limits, but the Welsh Government insisted the policy would save lives and improve people’s health.
Now the latest figures show there were around 100 fewer people killed or seriously injured on roads with 20mph and 30mph road speed limits in the 12 month period after the introduction of the 20mph default speed limit, compared to the same period a year before.
The number of casualties on roads with 20 and 30mph road speed limits (combined) in 2024 between July and September was the lowest Q3 figures in Wales since records began.
During the 12 month period from 2023 Q4 to 2024 Q3 (i.e. after the introduction of the 20mph default speed limit), the number of casualties on 20 and 30mph roads (combined) is 28 per cent lower than the same period a year before.
Welsh Government Transport Secretary Ken Skates who admitted last year that some 20mph limits introduced on roads “did not make sense” and allowed local authorities to make changes were necessary following the backlash over the plans which will lead to hundreds of roads across Wales set to be reverted back to 30mph from 20mph.
Mr Skates said: “The data provides information for the first full year since the 20mph default speed limit was introduced.
“The picture continues to be encouraging with the number of collisions on our roads at their lowest level for this quarter.
“We know there is a way to go and we’ve always said it will take a number of years to see the full impact of the policy but to see the figures for this quarter at their lowest level is positive.
“We continue to build on the consensus that where 20mph is the right speed it works well.
“We have listened to people on the policy and have empowered local authorities to make changes where it is safe to do so.”
Mr Skates stressed that 20mph continues to be the right speed limit near schools, hospitals, nurseries, community centres, play areas and built-up residential areas.