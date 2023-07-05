A Dolgellau man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to admit drink driving.
William Roberts, of 10 Gwern Helyg, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 22 June.
The court heard that the 79-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Hyundai on Ffordd y Felin in Dolgellau on 28 May.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed Roberts had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Roberts from driving for 12 months and fined him £120.
He must also pay costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.