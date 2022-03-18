12-month order for weapon charge

A PORTHMADOG woman has been handed a community order after admitting carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

Chloe Roberts, of 117 Pensyflog, pleaded guilty to carrying a metal farming pincer in High Street, Porthmadog on 12 January when she appeared before Caernarfon magistrates on 7 March.

Roberts, 20, was handed a 12-month community order to include a 10 week curfew and alcohol treatment.