12-month order for weapon charge
Sunday 20th March 2022 8:30 am
A PORTHMADOG woman has been handed a community order after admitting carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.
Chloe Roberts, of 117 Pensyflog, pleaded guilty to carrying a metal farming pincer in High Street, Porthmadog on 12 January when she appeared before Caernarfon magistrates on 7 March.
Roberts, 20, was handed a 12-month community order to include a 10 week curfew and alcohol treatment.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £150.
