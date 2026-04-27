Over 120 people took part in the Cardigan Climate and Nature hustings.
Six of the Ceredigion Penfro candidates were quizzed by residents of all ages on water quality of the Teifi, food production, public transport and regenerative farming.
The candidates present at the 16 April hustings included Amy Nicholass representing Wales Green Party, Cris Tomos representing Plaid Cymru, independent candidate George Chadzy, Gwyn Evans representing Gwlad, Marc Tierney representing Welsh Labour, and Patrick Loxdale representing the Welsh Conservatives.
Despite being sent an invitation five times, Reform UK and the independent candidate Aaron Carey did not reply.
Jim Bowen, who chaired the event as part of West Wales Climate Coalition, said: “The considered responses from each candidate or representative and their willingness to answer with honesty were encouraging”.
After a free food offering from Street Food Morocco, the candidates gave brief statements at Cardigan’s Guildhall before attendees were broken up into small groups to come up with questions.
Each candidate then had a strict one minute to respond to each question
One of the members of the public who attended suggested: “If they were all elected tomorrow and were willing to work together, our constituency would be in good hands”.
Beth Williams was one of the organisers and was very pleased with the large turnout.
She said: “The discussions in small groups to decide what to ask the candidates worked really well, and drew out some excellent questions.”
The responses were recorded and have been fact-checked.
This has posted on the Facebook group ‘Cardigan Climate & Nature Hustings’ or can be requested from [email protected]
As a follow-up to the hustings, a screening of the film ‘the People’s Emergency Briefing’ is being arranged for Friday 26 June in Cardigan, with MP Ben Lake.
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