A sponsored parachute jump and the proceeds of a music festival have raised more than £6,000 for HAHAV.
Goginan Community Association and The Druid Inn, Goginan raised a fantastic £6300 for HAHAV Ceredigion, with pub patrons raising a staggering £5,300 from a sponsored parachute jump at Swansea Airport.
A further £1,000 was raised from the annual Community Association organised Proms in the Field music festival.
Cheque presentations were made at the Druid Inn, where local band So Sista provided the music.
HAHAV Ceredigion chair Gwerfyl Pierce Jones said: “This is a fantastic show of support from the people of Goginan and an incredible amount of money raised by the local community there.
“When I heard about the skydive I was in awe of them as it was something I could never contemplate doing and that, coupled with the Proms in the Field event, has given our fundraisng efforts a significant boost.
“As many are aware, at HAHAV Ceredigion we are facing a situation where we have had to invest in our infrastructure in order for us to be able to continue to provide much needed hospice at home services.
“Many will have noticed that building work has been going on apace at Plas Antaron and we hope to be able to return there next month to begin a new and exciting chapter in the life of the service.
“There is an ever increasing demand for our support services across the county and we are dependent on our many volunteers to ensure that these much needed services are delivered.
“On behalf of HAHAV Ceredigion, I would like to thank the Goginan and Druid people not only for their support but for their initiative in taking this challenge forward and we can ensure them that their efforts will make a valuable contribution to hospice at home services across Ceredigion.”
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