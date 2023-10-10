A Pwllheli man has been banned from the road by magistrates for 18 months after pleading guilty to drug driving.
Reece Williams, of 47, Bloc 1, Ffordd Mela, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 28 September.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped by police while he was the behind the wheel of a BMW on the B4396 at Llangedwyn on 8 July this year.
Blood tests showed that Williams had both cannabis and the major metabolite of cocaine in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Williams from driving for 18 months.
He was also handed a 12 month community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days.
Williams must also pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £114.