A 34-year-old Gwynedd man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed.
Leon Thomas, of Llan Ffestiniog, Blaenau Ffestiniog, appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 28 April, after being charged with two counts of criminal damage and assault causing physical harm.
North Wales Police say that during the early hours of 27 April, Thomas became violent after his ex-partner asked him to leave her home.
He caused damage to her property before repeatedly punching her to the face.
She managed to get him out of the house, but he returned and tried to re-enter by kicking her front and back door, causing further damage.
Officers attended the address and located Thomas nearby where he was arrested.
He admitted the offences and was jailed for 35 weeks.
Thomas was also made subject of a three-year Domestic Abuse Protection Order (DAPO) to protect the victim.
North Wales Police shared the details of the case, along with a picture of Thomas, on social media, commending his victim and urging other victims of domestic violence to come forward.
Detective Constable Annie Britton said: “Thomas has proved he is a danger to women, having previously committed acts of domestic violence.
“The victim’s brave actions to remove him for her home should be commended, I hope she feels reassured by the swift actions which have led to this sentence.
“We remain fully committed to protecting victims of domestic violence and bringing perpetrators to justice.
“Anyone experiencing abuse is urged to contact us – we will listen, we will support you and will fully investigate.”
For more information about domestic abuse, how to report it and organisations that can offer help and advice, visit https://www.northwales.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/
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