Ffestiniog Town Council Chair Rory Francis said: “The scheme is designed to allow everyone to share their pride of place in where they live, and Blaenau Ffestiniog has an amazing story to tell. This is only the first stage, but if we are successful we hope this could really make a difference, not just to Blaenau Ffestiniog but to the whole of Bro Ffestiniog and the surrounding area.”