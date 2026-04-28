A Gwynedd college tutor who had a stroke has completed the London Marathon to raise money for the Stroke Association.
Ten years after a life-altering stroke, Coleg Menai sports tutor Marc Williams has turned a personal milestone into a mission to fundraise for stroke recovery.
After months of training, the sports tutor and football coach laced up his trainers on Sunday, 26 April to take to the streets of London to raise vital funds for the Stroke Association by running the 2026 London Marathon.
Ten years ago, at the age of 43, former professional footballer Marc suffered a debilitating stroke that changed the course of his life.
As a former athlete who enjoyed keeping himself fit and healthy, Marc didn’t think a stroke was something that would happen to him, but “a stroke doesn’t discriminate,” he explains.
Marc wanted to run the marathon to shine a spotlight on spotting the early signs of a stroke and to inspire others who are on their own journeys to recovery.
Recalling the symptoms of his stroke, Marc said he felt a weakness in his right arm whilst driving home from work one evening in 2016.
At first he brushed it off. A stroke initially didn’t cross his mind as his speech wasn’t slurred.
After experiencing pins and needles later that evening, Marc still hadn’t picked up the phone but at the insistence of his wife he eventually rang the doctor.
He was rushed to hospital and received treatment for thrombolysis.
Although his hospital stay was short, the road to recovery was a long one. Marc struggled with fatigue, especially when talking to people.
“It’s difficult to explain to people who haven’t been through it,” he said.
“You go from being independent to needing help.”
Marc credits his wife and family for being his anchor throughout his recovery.
“Without their support it would have been a lot harder,” he said.
“They reminded me to slow down when I needed to.”
Marc is also grateful to the Stroke Association for being there to support him and help him rebuild his life.
The funds he has raised will help them to continue to help others on the road to recovery and also fund research into preventive and rehabilitative treatments.
As well as raising vital funds, Marc also wanted his marathon success to show that people can recover from a stroke.
He said: “I've enjoyed training for the marathon.
“It has been an incredibly rewarding experience.”
Although he doesn’t have plans to run any more marathons, he will be maintaining his fitness levels and keeping the positive lifestyle changes his training has brought about.
“I feel more energetic, focused, and motivated than ever,” he said.
“It’s been a journey that’s strengthened both my physical health and overall well-being.”
Marc’s fundraising efforts have raised £3,914 so far.
A college spokesperson said: “Well done, Marc, what a fantastic achievement!”
If you’d like to donate to Marc’s fundraising page, visit: https://events.stroke.org.uk/fundraisers/marclloydwilliams/london-marathon-2026-charity
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