A LLAN Ffestiniog man has been banned from the road by magistrates for 20 months after appearing in court to admit driving while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
Sion Evans, of 17 Bryn y Coed, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 23 January.
The court heard the 22-year-old was stopped by police while driving a BMW 325 on Manod Road in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 13 July last year.
Tests showed Evans had 167 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit is 80 milligrammes.
Evans was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 20 months and fined £1,166.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £466.