Sesiwn Fawr music festival will return to Dolgellau this July.
The popular festival, which brings a vibrant mix of folk and global sounds to the Gwynedd town, will take place from Thursday, 16-Sunday, 19 July.
Acts signed up for this year’s festival include Ciwb, Cordia, Fleur De Lys, Martha Elen, Melin Melyn, Mwsog, Pys Melyn, Raz & Afla, Steve Eaves, Taff Rapids, Tant, Taran, Tew Tew Tannau.
The very first Sesiwn Fawr was in 1992.
The festival website statesthat since then, “thousands of people have flocked to Dolgellau every July to enjoy the Sesiwn Fawr – a lively, bilingual music festival, organised by a group of local volunteers”.
It goes on to state that: “Over three decades, the Sesiwn Fawr has succeeded in attracting some of ‘Cool Cymru’s’ biggest artists, including Cerys Matthews and the Super Furry Animals, along with folk and world music. The festival has also given a platform to local bands such as Frizbee (and later Yws Gwynedd), Sŵnami and Lewys, supporting them to develop and rise to the top of the contemporary Welsh music scene.
“On the first weekend of the summer holidays in Wales each year, Sesiwn Fawr turns the streets of Dolgellau into a vibrant folk festival, with music, literature, comedy, and activities for children being staged across various locations in the town. The festival’s main stage is now located at the back of the Royal Ship.
“Around the town there’s musical entertainment on various independent pub stages including the Unicorn, the Stag, the Torrent and the Cross Keys.
“If you have a guitar in the garage or a bodhran under the bed, then bring them along! It’s very likely there’ll be jamming sessions and sing-songs in pubs.”
Tickets went on sale at Tŷ Siamas on Friday, 28 February, and online Saturday, 1 March.
