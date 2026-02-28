It goes on to state that: “Over three decades, the Sesiwn Fawr has succeeded in attracting some of ‘Cool Cymru’s’ biggest artists, including Cerys Matthews and the Super Furry Animals, along with folk and world music. The festival has also given a platform to local bands such as Frizbee (and later Yws Gwynedd), Sŵnami and Lewys, supporting them to develop and rise to the top of the contemporary Welsh music scene.