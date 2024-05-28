A 20-year-old man has died following an incident in Barmouth.
Emergency services were called to the Barmouth area at 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday (27 May) following reports that a man had got into difficulty whilst swimming in the sea.
Multi-agency searches were launched involving the coastguard, RNLI and police. The man was found shortly before 8pm and was taken to hospital via air ambulance where he sadly died.
Detective Inspector Richard Griffith said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident who hasn’t already spoken to police or may have any footage to contact the police quoting reference 24000477242.
“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family who we continue to support, and the coroner has been informed.”