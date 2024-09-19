The following 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens all received five-out-of-five. They are: Coastal Cafe at Moel Y Berth Ffordd Porth Colmon, Llangwnnadl, rated on 13 September; 1884 Restaurant & Bar Management Centre at Prifysgol Cymru Bangor Ffordd Y Coleg, Bangor, rated on 12 September; Arete Outdoor Centre at Llanrug Outdoor Education Centre Ffordd Bryngwyn, rated on 11 September 11; Ess at Plas Yr Antur Waverley Road, Fairbourne, also rated on 11 September, Jolly's Coffee Ltd, Caernarfon, rated on 11 September; Teras at Gartherwen Ffordd Y Coleg, Bangor, rated on 5 September; Caffi Woody's Cafe at Canolfan Hamdden Penllyn Canolfan Hamdden Penllyn, Y Bala, rated on 4 September; Quarry Bar & Grill at Caravan Park & Country Club Ogwen Bank, Bethesda, rated 4 September; St John's Methodist Church Bangor, rated 4 September; Bywyd Gwyllt Wildlife at Canolfan Prenteg, rated 3 September; Caffi Glas at The Portmeirion Hotel Portmeirion, rated 3 September; Starbucks at Llandygai, rated 3 September, Caffi Enlli at Ty Pellaf, Ynys Enlli, rated 2 September; Toast Coffee House, Tywyn, rated 30 August.