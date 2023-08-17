A man has been arrested following an incident on suspicion of false imprisonment.
North Wales Police (NWP) sent specialist officers, including firearms officers, to 'a disturbance' at Hafan Deg in the early hours of yesterday morning.
An NWP spokesperson said: "A man has been arrested following an incident in the Hafan Deg area of Tanygrisau, Gwynedd.
Specialist officers, including firearms, negotiators, and drone unit attended the property along with colleagues from the fire service and ambulance service.
"A 21-year-old local man has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment."
Superintendent Alwyn Williams said: “We’d like to thank the local community for their understanding and co-operation whilst we were dealing with the incident, which has now come to a safe conclusion.
“We’d like to reassure residents that the incident has now come to an end and there is no wider threat to the community.”