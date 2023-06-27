A PWLLHELI man has appeared in court charged with rape and sexual assault.
Liam Vaughan, of Castle Hotel, High Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 1 June.
The 24-year-old is accused of the rape of a woman on 1 January 2021 in Gwynedd and the sexual assault of a woman between 1 January 2017 and 1 January 2019, also in Gwynedd.
Vaughan is next due to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 23 June.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.