An Abererch man who stole lager from a Pwllheli supermarket and used threatening behaviour towards a police officer has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Andrew MacNaughton, of 31, Bloc 2, Ger y Bont, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 28 April.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing four cans of Carlsberg from the Iceland store in Pwllheli on 11 March.
He also admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Pc 3892 Williams on the same day.
Magistrates handed MacNaughton a 12 month community order to include a 40 day alcohol ban and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
No order was made for compensation.
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