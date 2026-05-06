It follows a closure notice served on 22 April by the Trading Standards under Section 76 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act 2014 on the premises and the landlords of the shop at 3-5 Bridge Street, Caernarfon. This action, supported by North Wales Police was taken due to the sale of nicotine vapes to children, sale of illegal vapes as well as counterfeit and potentially unsafe toys, contributing to nuisance and anti-social behaviour.