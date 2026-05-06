A Gwynedd shop has been ordered to close following the sale of nicotine vapes to someone under the age of 18, and the sale of illegal vapes and counterfeit toys.
The closure order was granted for the Caernarfon Convenience Store located on Bridge Street, Caernarfon,
Following an investigation by Gwynedd Council Trading Standards officers and support from North Wales Police, Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court granted the order on 5 May. This means the shop, which has been closed for a fortnight, will remain closed for a further six weeks under court order, until 23.59pm on 15 June.
It follows a closure notice served on 22 April by the Trading Standards under Section 76 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act 2014 on the premises and the landlords of the shop at 3-5 Bridge Street, Caernarfon. This action, supported by North Wales Police was taken due to the sale of nicotine vapes to children, sale of illegal vapes as well as counterfeit and potentially unsafe toys, contributing to nuisance and anti-social behaviour.
Illegal vapes can be very harmful. They often contain nicotine strengths above legal limits, and may also contain illegal, potentially harmful chemicals. Because these products do not meet required safety standards, users risk exposure to unsafe levels of metals such as nickel, lead and chromium and other harmful substances.
Gwynedd’s dedicated Trading Standards team uses a range of investigative methods, including detection dogs, to uncover concealed products — a clear indication that operators are fully aware of their illegal activities. Close partnership working within and beyond the Council remains essential in tackling this growing issue.
Members of the public in Gwynedd who have any information about people who they believe may be engaged in illegal trading activities or anyone who they believe may be a victim of such activity, are urged to contact Trading Standards at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/tradingstandards
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