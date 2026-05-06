A Criccieth restaurant could open its doors once more after being sold to a new owner.
Formerly known as Moelwyn Restaurant, business property adviser Christie & Co has announced the sale, for an undisclosed sum, of the long-established restaurant.
The new owner has plans to reopen, according to the company.
The venue occupies a prominent seafront position on Criccieth’s Mona Terrace, and is located just 600 metres from Criccieth Castle, and includes a bar and dining areas, as well as six letting rooms.
Having been owned by the same family for over 50 years, the restaurant has now been acquired by a new owner with plans to bring the venue back into use.
They have already started work on the building and intend to relaunch it as a restaurant with rooms.
Once complete, the scheme is expected to enhance the local hospitality offering and contribute positively to Criccieth’s tourism.
Commenting on the restaurant’s sale, former owner Mrs Booth said: “Wishing the best of luck to the new owners. I can’t wait to see it refurbished and up and running again. Thank you to all staff and customers who made it all possible and such fun. Lastly, thank you my family and friends for their wonderful support over the years and congratulations to new owners!”
James Dodd, Business Agent – Pubs & Restaurants at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, added: “This was a fantastic opportunity to secure a sizeable hospitality asset in a prime seaside location, and there was strong interest due to the building’s character and potential.
“After more than 50 years in the same ownership, it is great to see the property pass to an operator with clear plans to reinvest and bring it back to life as a restaurant with rooms, which will be a real asset for Criccieth.”
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