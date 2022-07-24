43-year-old man dies following two-vehicle crash

A 43-year-old man from mid Wales has died following a crash in Gwynedd.

North Wales Police (NWP) said the incident occurred yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson for NWP said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision between two vehicles.

"The incident occurred yesterday (Saturday, 23 July) on the A494 near Llanuwchllyn at about 14.45 hrs - involving a silver Seat Leon and a red BMW motorcycle.

"Sadly a 43-year-old man from mid Wales died as a result of the collision. Police are supporting his family.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles prior to the incident to contact us with any information.