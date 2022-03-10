54 further coronavirus cases in Gwynedd

The number of coronavirus cases in Gwynedd increased by 54 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 24,954 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Gwynedd when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 9 (Wednesday), up from 24,900 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Gwynedd, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 19,936 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Wales average of 25,964.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.