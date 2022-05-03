80s TV icon Timmy Mallett cycles the Cambrian coast

80s CHILDREN’S television presenter Timmy Mallett has been exploring the Welsh coast, visiting Ceredigion and Gwynedd towns, promoting his new books “Utterly Brilliant: My Life’s Journey” as he cycles around Britain.

The Wacaday and Wide Awake Club presenter, known for his colourful costumes, big glasses and using his giant pink mallet, “Mallett’s Mallet” to hit his guests, has been travelling the coasts of Britain on his bicycle, most recently venturing through Wales, visiting Cardigan, Aberystwyth and parts of Gwynedd.

While this seems like a mighty challenge, for the chart topping TV icon, this isn’t his first time cycling great distances. Four years ago, inspired by his late brother Martin, Timmy set off from his Berkshire home to ride across France, over the Pyrenees and through northern Spain.

Martin, is also Timmy’s inspiration for this adventure and the dedication in his newest book.

Born with Down’s syndrome, Martin was not expected to live much beyond his teenage years, but ended up living what Timmy described as “64 filled years.”

Despite previous challenges, this time Timmy’s aim is to travel 4000 miles in just 100 days, taking the time to see some sights and paint parts of his journey along the way. He even took the opportunity to capture Aberystywyth promenade in an impressive watercolour.