What took so long? After 850 years, the Eisteddfod is back where it all started - at Llantwd in Pembrokeshire, just over the border from Cardigan.
Betsan Moses, the National Eisteddfod's chief executive officer, said those attending ranged from regular Eisteddfodwyr to locals who had helped organise fund-raising events to Super Furry Animals fans who closed the opening day's activities on the main stage.
"I believe we have broken the record of the earliest person knocking on the door to enter the Maes,” she said. "At 6.51am on Saturday morning someone was keen to come in and that continued all day when the gates were opened at 8am and it was nice to see people coming for the first time.
"Some say that they have been part of the preparations for the last two years and wanted to be here at the start.
She added that the number of the crowd compares favorably with the Bwncath gig at Boduan on the opening Saturday three years. He said that steps had been taken in advance to secure more space for the crowd for the sake of health and safety.
Eight hundred singers took part in a single competition for choirs.
They were members of 14 choirs which introduces new choirs, specially formed choirs, community choirs or choirs who are new to competing at the Eisteddfod.
Any combination of style of singing was allowed and the choirs were asked to present two contrasting own-choice pieces of up to eight minutes.
The largest choir taking part were Corgannwg which featured 117 singers in all.
Musical director Catrin Williams said the choir were formed last November and consists of pupils and former pupils of Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg in Barry.
"We also have prospective pupils as well as teachers and former teachers as well as some grandparents and other friends of the school. They range in age from 10 to 80 years old." she said.
According to Eisteddfod President Mari Grug, the people who live in the north Pembrokeshire area hosting the event are special,
Mari grew up on a farm in Mynachlog-ddu, and her roots are deep in the area, with her mother raised on Cwmbetws farm, which is only about two miles from the Maes.
"I grew up with the Urdd Eisteddfod, and then, thanks to Marilyn Lewis, I was introduced to the National Eisteddfod and started competing with a choir and individually in the recitation competitions,” she said.
The artist Meirion Aneurin Jones thought long and hard for two months before starting to create the impressive painting which is the work of a commission for the National Eisteddfod and which can be seen on the cover of the Eisteddfod programme.
It took another two months to complete the work, which is four feet, or 120 square centimeters, in acrylic paint before a special unveiling ceremony in Cardigan during the spring.
For John Davies from Cwmbetws, being chairman of the executive committee of the 2026 National Eisteddfod has been a special experience.
Although he enjoyed every moment of the journey, one question still worries him a little: what will the local residents do after 8 August? But he is confident that there will be a lasting legacy following the festival.
"It's been an absolute privilege from the start," he said. "It is half a century since the Eisteddfod came to this area before, in Cardigan in 1976, and being part of the preparations this year has been an extremely valuable experience and I have had the strangest satisfaction.
"From the kitchen at home in Cwmbetws I have seen the Eisteddfod rise from the ground like a phoenix from the earth over a matter of about four weeks,” he said.
The Welsh Language Commissioner reflected on ten years since the introduction of the Welsh language standards and called for the next decade to be used to expand and strengthen the standards in order to respond to new challenges and support the Cymraeg 2050 aspirations.
According to Efa Gruffudd Jones, Welsh language standards have been crucial in ensuring a consistency among Welsh language services across the public sector; "Over the last ten years the standards have made a real difference to the Welsh language services available to the people of Wales. They have helped to ensure greater consistency in Welsh language provision and have offered clarity regarding the rights of service users.”
The R. Alun Medal was awarded to Penri Williams, celebrating over 40 years of service to the Welsh language and the cultural life of Wales. Born in Porthmadog but having lived in Rhondda Cynon Taf for many years, Penri Williams has made an exceptional contribution to the Welsh language in his community over several decades. He is recognised for editing the local papur bro (community newspaper), Tafod Elai, for 38 years, as well as for his involvement with several choirs, including Côr Godre'r Garth, Côr y Mochyn Du/Hen Notiant and Côrdydd.
He was one of the founders of Clwb y Dwrlyn in 1979 and has played a central role in sustaining Welsh-language activities in the Creigiau, Gwaelod y Garth and Pentyrch areas, including the revival of the Plygain service and the annual visits of the Mari Lwyd.
This year’s winner of the National Eisteddfod Science and Technology Medal is Professor Siwan Davies of Swansea University. She is being recognised for her outstanding contribution to scientific research, education and science communication through the medium of Welsh.
Originally from Newport, a few miles from this year’s Maes, Siwan Davies is internationally recognised in the field of physical geography and climate change. She has also played a leading role in developing Welsh-medium education and research at Swansea University.
Choral director and vocal coach Islwyn Evans has been named as the recipient of the TH Parry-Williams Memorial Medal at the 2026 National Eisteddfod. Fifty years after the medal was first awarded, it is presented this year by Menter Iaith Sir Benfro, with a particular emphasis on work with young people.
Originally from Henllan Amgoed, near Whitland, Carmarthenshire, Islwyn Evans has led choirs in Wales for more than forty years. He began his career as a musician studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, where he focused on developing young voices.
A group of farmers from Ceredigion are screening a documentary about mental health struggles at Eisteddfod Y Garreg Las.
The 20-minute documentary follows Richard ‘Oernant’ Jones, whose family farmed their organic dairy herd near Cardigan for generations, but who for 10 years lived with the turmoil of his herd testing positive for bovine tuberculosis .
The farmers first came together to create the documentary when they attended a series of storytelling and filmmaking workshops, run by PhD researcher Bethan John and facilitator Jane Powell.
The Gold Medal for Fine Art went to an artist from the Tyddewi area at the 2026 National Eisteddfod.
The selectors, Christine Kinsey and Llio James, decided to award the Gold Medal for Fine Art to multimedia artist Sarah Williams. In addition, she receives the financial prize of £5,000, which is donated by Oriel Canfas, Cardigan.
A ceramist who creates "eloquent and inspiring" porcelain vessels receivedthe Gold Medal for Craft and Design .
Justine Allison from Newcastle Emlyn, received the medal, presented by Llewelyn Davies, Whitland, and £5,000, given in memory of Jill Lewis, Llanglydwen by Eurfyl, Ifan, Elen and Tomos Lewis, in a special ceremony on the first day of the Eisteddfod in Llantwd near Cardigan.
And a multi-disciplinary artist from Gwynedd received a prestigious art scholarship.
The New Artist Scholarship was awarded to Cushla Rose Luxton, from Deiniolen near Caernarfon, on the opening day of the festival at Y Lle Gelf, the Eisteddod's art exhibition.
Cushla, who works across sculpture, film and photography, hopes to use the £1,500 prize to attend a course at a recognized art school or college, or to take part in masterclasses to further develop her career.
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