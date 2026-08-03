The R. Alun Medal was awarded to Penri Williams, celebrating over 40 years of service to the Welsh language and the cultural life of Wales. Born in Porthmadog but having lived in Rhondda Cynon Taf for many years, Penri Williams has made an exceptional contribution to the Welsh language in his community over several decades. He is recognised for editing the local papur bro (community newspaper), Tafod Elai, for 38 years, as well as for his involvement with several choirs, including Côr Godre'r Garth, Côr y Mochyn Du/Hen Notiant and Côrdydd.