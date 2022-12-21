AROUND 900 homes are still without water this morning as Welsh Water works to repair supplies in the south of Ceredigion.
Thousands of homes have been left without water since the weekend freeze then thaw, which led to more than 100 burst pipes across the network.
Supply has been restored to around 1,500 homes across west Wales, but as of this morning, Dwr Cymru says around 900 properties are still without water, 200 of which are in Cardigan.
In a statement, Welsh Water said: “We have made good progress overnight and as stated yesterday, we have managed to restore supplies to more than 1500 customers in west Wales.
“As things stand at the moment we have around 900 properties which are without water and are expecting this to fall further over the coming hours.
“Approximately 200 of these are in Cardigan where our teams are working hard to restore supply.
“We reiterate that as the systems return to normal, there is the risk of air locks developing which could still cause some temporary supply interruptions.
“Our teams are already working their way around the system clearing these locks.
“We have also replenished the bottled water stations at Llandysul and Newcastle Emlyn and Cardigan and also have static water tanks at these locations.
“The tanks contain clean water however customers will have to boil the water before using for drinking purposes and also bring a suitable container to transport the water home.
“We will continuing to work through the day resolving any remaining issues and continue to use our fleet of water tankers to put water directly into the system. “Customers can also help by checking any taps not being used are turned off and if they do have a water supply then only use the water they need.
“Also for agricultural customers to check there aren’t any leaks on their external pipes. This will all help the system to refill.
“We would again like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused and thank them for their continued patience.”