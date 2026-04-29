The main road north of Aberystwyth is closed again this morning due to what police describe as an 'ongoing incident'.
The A487 was closed twice yesterday after a motorcyclist collision near Glandyfi and potentially explosive materials were found in Talybont.
Again on Wednesday morning, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "A487 Tal-y-Bont with diversions through Borth.
"The road is currently closed due to an ongoing incident
"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."
Traffic Wales posted on social media: “The road will be reclosed at 10am to allow further police investigations in the area.
“We will issue an update when the road reopens.”
A motorcyclist was hospitalised on Tuesday after an oily road surface led to them coming off their bike.
Emergency services were called to the A487 between Talybont and Glandyfi at around 11.19am on Tuesday morning following reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The driver came off the motorbike due to an oily road surface.
"One person was taken to hospital.
The A487 reamined closed due to a separate incident later on Tuesday with explosive experts travelling to Talybont to undertake a controlled explosion at Leri Valley Mine after items were located that may contain explosive materials.
The road reopened at 8pm, but at 9am on Wednesday, it was closed again.
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