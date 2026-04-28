Explosive experts have been called to Talybont this afternoon as the A487 remains closed.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the A487 near Talybont, with the road closed from Rhydypennau and traffic being diverted towards Borth by Ceredigion County Council staff.
Aberystwyth police said on social media: "The Explosive Ordnance Disposal are undertaking a controlled explosion at Leri Valley Mine after items were located that may contain explosive materials.
"Emergency serviced including police and fire are supporting the operation to make the items safe.
"Safety measures have been taken including the road closure, a 150m cordon and the use of sandbags as advised by EOD specialists.
Please avoid the area until 6pm."
The road was closed initially at around 11.30am on Tuesday following a collision.
This incident is unrelated to the previous closure.
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