Aberaeron harbour death not being treated as suspicious
By Chris Betteley | Reporter |
@ChrisABetteley[email protected]
Monday 9th May 2022 12:09 pm
Aberaeron harbour (Cambrian News )
THE death of a man found in Aberaeron Harbour on Sunday is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the death of a man who was found in Aberaeron Harbour just before 8.30am on Sunday, 8 May.
“Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”
