A Welsh Government backed scheme to build a community wind turbine is appealing for Ceredigion residents to invest in the project.
The Penrhiw Wind Turbine share offer which will be sited in Henfynyw near Aberaeron, launched by YnNi Teg this month, invites local people to become energy owners whilst targeting six per cent annual returns.
YnNi Teg says: “The project stands in stark contrast to large-scale corporate wind developments across Wales, where profits flow to shareholders outside the country meaning that communities host turbines, pylons, infrastructure, without local benefit or control.
“Under YnNi Teg's model, every pound invested benefits Wales, creating a multiplier effect that strengthens local economies whilst building energy independence.
The group says the the Penrhiw Wind Turbine will generate clean energy to power 750 homes annually and cut 9,750 tonnes of CO₂ over its 25-year lifetime.
They add that along with a six per cent annual return for community shareholders, the project will create £10,000 per year for a local community fund, to supplement schools and local initiatives in Ciliau Aeron, Aberaeron and wider Ceredigion
YnNi Teg has existing community energy projects across Wales, including the Meidrim co-production project and Bwlchygwynt Wind Turbine and solar array in Carmarthenshire.
The share offer is open to anyone with the minimum investment of £100.
The project has received planning approval and is expected to begin generating energy in 2026.
Cefin Cambell MS, Member of the Senedd for Mid and West Wales, said: “As a country Wales has historically suffered from an extractive energy production model where profits are syphoned from our country with little benefit for our communities. We need an alternative model which is not only sustainable but helps make our communities more resilient.”
