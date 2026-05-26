Aberdyfi Lifeboat has issued advice to people to have patience and consideration for others.
“With paddleboards, kayaks, fishing boats, jet skis, swimmers, sailing boats and pleasure craft all sharing the same waters around Aberdyfi, a little patience and consideration goes a very long way,” a lifeboat spokesperson said.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is reminding water users of the importance of operating safely and respectfully in shared spaces.
They advise keeping a good lookout, travelling at safe speeds for the conditions, being mindful of your wake, giving people space and showing consideration, communicating clearly and early when manoeuvring, and watching out for fishing gear, divers and other water users.
Aberdyfi Lifeboat added: “A bit of common sense, courtesy and patience means everyone gets home safely.”
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