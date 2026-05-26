A Bangor researcher has been awarded funding for a project investigating why people stutter.
The Academy of Medical Sciences has awarded funding to Bangor University Psychology lecturer, Dr Charlie Wiltshire.
The funding comprises £125,000 over two years including the appointment of a postdoctoral researcher, and £21,000 to support brain scanning at the Bangor Imaging Unit.
Dr Wiltshire said: "Around 8 per cent of people will stutter at some point in their lives, and for many, understanding its causes and finding effective treatments remains a top priority.
“This award will support our research using advanced magnetic resonance brain imaging and measures of brain chemistry to understand how speech production is controlled and how these processes differ in people who stutter.
“I’m incredibly grateful to the Academy of Medical Sciences for their support, which is helping me grow my lab and work in partnership with people who stutter to deepen our understanding of the neuroscience of stuttering.”
Paul Spencer, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research at Bangor University, said: “We are delighted to see Dr Wiltshire recognised by the Academy of Medical Sciences through this prestigious Springboard Award. Understanding the neurological basis of stuttering is a significant scientific challenge. This research will place Bangor University at the forefront of efforts to address stuttering and exemplifies the kind of innovative research that has real potential to deliver societal impact.”
Professor James Naismith FRS FRSE FMedSci, Vice President (Non-Clinical) at the Academy of Medical Sciences, said: “The transition to research leadership is one of the most challenging stages in a research career, yet it is also when creativity is often at its strongest. Springboard invests in people at the moment when bold ideas begin to take shape, providing the freedom, confidence and backing researchers need to strike out on their own and ask big questions.”
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