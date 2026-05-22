A man diagnosed with genetic cancer is calling on Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to make urgent changes for the sake of his family after an ombudsman ruled he waited three times longer than he should have for treatment.
Emlyn Williams, 72, was diagnosed with aggressive genetic prostate cancer in September 2023.
He was told it was contained in the prostate, but delays to a scan and treatment followed, by which time the cancer had spread to Emlyn’s bones and lymph nodes.
Following his initial scan, Emlyn was offered surgery to remove the prostate.
“I went down that route,” he said. “Get it out and I’ll be safe.
“I was referred to a hospital in London for that, but they wanted a PSMA PET scan before taking it out.
“I was supposed to go to Wrexham for it, but I waited weeks, so I phoned and was accused of trying to jump the queue. I wasn’t but I’d been told my cancer was aggressive so I wanted it sorting.”
Emlyn had the scan in Cardiff, which revealed cancer had spread. The London hospital could not operate.
“Bangor started me on anti-testosterone treatment but I felt I’d been treated very badly so I complained to Betsi.
“They said everything was inside their framework, but all the way through there’s been delays so I forwarded my complaint to the ombudsman who backed me.
“I thought, great. Betsi were supposed to apologise for their poor performance and they did in writing. But I have a written statement from Bangor saying the cancer was only in the prostate in February, and they said to the ombudsman they couldn’t guarantee that, but the scanning department said they could, so someone’s lying.
“Due to the negligence of Ysbyty Gwynedd I now have to live my life with a ticking time bomb.
“The cancer in my prostate, bones and lymph nodes comes with pain, uncertainty and affects my retirement, having to attend numerous clinics and hospital appointments. It is difficult to plan anything.
“My family are very worried about the future.
“I have been told the treatment will eventually stop working. My cancer is genetic so I'm concerned about my son and grandsons if there isn't a change in the hospital's attitude; 180 days’ wait for treatment is unacceptable and I believe resulted in the cancer spreading.”
Chris Lynes, Deputy Executive Director of Nursing at Betsi, said the board has contacted Emlyn “directly to offer our sincere apologies for the failings identified in his care,” adding: “We accept the findings and recommendations made by the ombudsman and are committed to ensuring the lessons identified are fully considered and acted upon.
“We also acknowledge the concerns raised regarding our complaint handling in this case. Action is being taken at an organisational level to address learning around our complaints system.
“We are taking steps to learn and improve from the concerns raised and the recommendations made to us by the ombudsman. Furthermore, the ombudsman’s report has been shared with all staff involved for reflection, and evidence of improvements will be shared with their office.”
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