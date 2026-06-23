Aberdyfi Lifeboat was called out at 2.57pm on 21 June following a report of an iPhone SOS activation half a mile east of the lifeboat station.
The crew attended the scene but with no sign of anyone, continued to search upstream where another boat and paddle-boarders were located.
They confirmed they were okay and hadn't set off an SOS alert, but said a crew member of another boat had lost an iPhone overboard.
The lifeboat crew headed back to the original location and met the second boat, and discovered the alert-issuing phone had been recovered from the seabed.
Helm Wil Stockford said: “We've responded to many things over the years, but turning out to an automatic mobile phone SOS is a first for us.”
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