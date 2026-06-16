Tywyn & District Chamber of Tourism & Commerce (CTC) want Gwynedd Council to compensate residents and business owners affected by the Corbett Arms “fiasco”.
They also want Welsh Government to intervene in the council’s “calamitous handling of the hotel”.
They said: “The council's claim last year that the whole structure was in imminent danger of collapse was completely false as their own monitoring equipment shows; a year on little has deteriorated further.
“Leading Accredited Conservation Engineer Jon Avent (BSc (Hons) CEng MIStructE IHBC, CARE) confirmed there was no justification for erecting the massive and expensive mountain of scaffolding in Maengwyn Street closing the main A493 road through the town.
“The gables at the rear of the building that collapsed in January 2025 were all that needed to be demolished.
“Instead of focusing on that Gwynedd Council embarked on an ill-thought-out reckless operation to demolish the whole of the building.
“Mr Avent has repeatedly asked Gwynedd for permission to conduct a full inspection of the building. Shockingly the council flatly refuse, which is the first time in his professional career he has had such a refusal.
“It is astonishing Gwynedd Council did not apply for planning permission or consult with the Welsh Government minister to demolish part of the Grade II listed building. “Neither did they consult or inform the local community. “They demolished the front porch and herb gardens, both which are covered by the Grade II listed status.
“On 27 April Gwynedd Council planning committee approved permission for partial demolition to the collapsed gables at the rear. However, one of the conditions is they now have to re-build the front porch and herb gardens.
“Their mishandling has caused a year of misery and upset for residents and businesses around the Corbett and massive disruption to the whole town because of traffic diversion.
“Given these facts, the businesses and residents in Corbett square and Maengwyn Street who have lived with this nightmare should be entitled to compensation from Gwynedd Council.
“Businesses in particular that have suffered loss of income must receive substantial financial compensation for their losses.”
The CTC has written to Welsh Government urging them “to immediately intervene”.
Gwynedd Council said: “The council has been working with a number of partners over recent months to manage and implement the response to the condition of the Corbett Arms building in Tywyn.
“The condition of the Grade II listed building has been a serious cause for concern, with parts of the building collapsing at the beginning of 2025.
“Due to the condition of the building and concerns for public safety the council has undertaken emergency works which includes the erection of scaffolding and temporary road closure.
“An application for listed building consent (LBC) for the phased partial deconstruction and demolition of part of the rear of the building, and required support works to stabilise remaining structure has been approved by the Planning Committee on 27 April 2026, subject to planning conditions.
“The council is now finalising the programme of works for the next steps which will include complying with the planning conditions and implementing the listed building consent.”
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