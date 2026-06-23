A jet-ski fundraiser on 20 June has raised over £30,000.
More than 100 members of Conwy PWC (personal watercraft) Riders rode from Black Rock Sands to Aberdyfi, raising funds for local charities including the RNLI.
Aberdyfi RNLI lifeboat Hugh Miles escorted riders into the Dyfi Estuary.
Events like this highlight the importance of enjoying the coast safely while supporting the work of the RNLI who encourage anyone taking to the water to plan ahead, check weather and sea conditions, carry suitable safety equipment and wear appropriate life-jackets or flotation devices. The charity also reminds watercraft users to ensure they have a means of calling for help and to familiarise themselves with conditions before launching.
Neil Plater, Aberdyfi RNLI Head Launch said: “It was a pleasure for our crew to be involved in the ride out. Seeing over 100 jet-skis taking part was impressive, and we were delighted to escort the group safely into the estuary.
“Events like this are a great opportunity to promote safe and responsible use of personal watercraft while bringing people together to support worthwhile causes.
“We are especially grateful part of the funds will be donated to the RNLI, helping us continue our lifesaving work.”
Event organiser Ian Wainwright-Jones said: “This year’s Rideout welcomed 101 skis in total, including our dedicated safety skis and safety RIBs. Thanks to the incredible generosity of everyone involved, we have raised an amazing £32,523 so far.
“Over the last four years, Colwyn PWC Riders have raised more than £67,000.
“We work hard to educate riders, encourage compliance with the Marine Code, respect wildlife and ensure consideration for water users. We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved and grateful to everyone who helps.
“Rideout is about bringing like-minded people together, promoting our sport in a positive light, and showing the PWC community can make a real difference.”
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