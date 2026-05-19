Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team helped an injured runner taking part in Ras y Gadair.
While a number of rescue team members were supporting the fell race, which took place on Saturday, 16 May, they were called to assist an injured participant.
“After a couple of years of sunshine, this year’s race brought much colder, wetter conditions, making the terrain more challenging underfoot,” a team spokesperson said.
“Unfortunately, one runner suffered a fall resulting in a painful ankle injury.
“Team members quickly responded, assessed the casualty, and assisted them safely off the hill to further care. We wish them a speedy recovery.”
“Thank you to race organisers and volunteers for their support,” they added.
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