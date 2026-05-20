Anti-social behaviour has led to a cinema in Gwynedd banning children under 16 from 7pm screenings unless accompanied by a responsible adult.
Galeri Caernarfon said they have received an increasing number of complaints about anti-social behaviour from some youngsters in their cinema screens.
“This is a major concern for us as an art centre, as we truly enjoy seeing young people coming through our doors and feeling part of the buzz here,” a Galeri spokesperson said.
“Due to incidents of anti-social behaviour – including damaging seats, shouting at customers, filming in the screens and acting in a disruptive manner – we are, with a heavy heart, introducing some temporary changes to our audience policies to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone.”
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