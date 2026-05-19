A new crackdown announced by UK Government on organised crime affecting high streets has been welcomed by North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, and Joint Lead on Business and Retail Crime at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Andy Dunbobbin.
On 19 May, Dan Jarvis MP announced a new £30 million High Street Organised Crime Unit, led by the National Crime Agency (NCA), to tackle criminal gangs using shops as fronts for illegal activity. The National Crime Agency believes at least £1 billion is laundered through a wide range of high street businesses in the UK each year.
The programme will bring together police, trading standards and partner agencies to carry out raids, closures and cash seizures targeting businesses linked to organised crime.
The announcement follows growing national concern about criminal gangs exploiting high street premises for activities such as money laundering, illegal working and the sale of illicit goods. PCC Dunbobbin said the move reflects issues he is hearing directly from businesses and communities across North Wales.
Mr Dunbobbin, who has met business owners, traders and partners to discuss concerns, including shoplifting, anti-social behaviour and the impact of illegal enterprises on town centres, said: “High streets are the heart of our communities and the vast majority of businesses in North Wales are doing the right thing, supporting jobs, growth and local pride. But I regularly hear concerns about the impact of crime, including shoplifting and the presence of businesses operating outside the law.
“The government’s new High Street Organised Crime Unit is a clear recognition this is a serious national issue, and it is right that enforcement agencies are coming together to target those involved in organised criminality.
“As part of my plan to tackle crime in North Wales, I will continue to work with local police and partners to ensure our town centres remain safe, welcoming and thriving.”
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